3. Chemical Reactions
Polyatomic Ions
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oxyanions that contain elements in the same group of the periodic table have an analogous formula and are named in a similar convention. Referring to this information, propose a name for the ion: AsO43–.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
perarsenate ion
B
arsenite ion
C
hypoarsenite ion
D
arsenate ion