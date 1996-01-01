19. Chemical Thermodynamics
144PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate ΔG° at 298 K for this reaction and predict the effect on ΔG° of lowering the temperature.
CaCO3(s) → CaO(s) + CO2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG = -101.4 kJ
ΔG will be the same.
B
ΔG = +131.4 kJ
ΔG will become more positive.
C
ΔG = -131.4 kJ
ΔG will become more negative,
D
ΔG = +101.4 kJ
ΔG will become zero (0).