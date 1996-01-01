19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
145PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methanol (CH3OH) burns in oxygen to form carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of liquid methanol and calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔSrxn°, and ΔGrxn° at 25 °C. Is the combustion of methanol spontaneous?
Methanol (CH3OH) burns in oxygen to form carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of liquid methanol and calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔSrxn°, and ΔGrxn° at 25 °C. Is the combustion of methanol spontaneous?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH°rxn = -1277 kJ
ΔS°rxn = 313.6 kJ/K
ΔG°rxn = 1370 kJ
Nonspontaneous
B
ΔH°rxn = - 1377 kJ
ΔS°rxn = 313.6 J/K
ΔG°rxn = - 1350 kJ
Spontaneous
C
ΔH°rxn = 1747 kJ
ΔS°rxn = 0.3136 kJ/K
ΔG°rxn = 1370 kJ
Nonspontaneous
D
ΔH°rxn = - 1277 kJ
ΔS°rxn = 0.3136 kJ/K
ΔG°rxn = -1370 kJ
Spontaneous