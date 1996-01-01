16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phosphorus pentachloride dissociates to produce gaseous PCl3 and Cl2: PCl5(g) ⇌ PCl3(g) + Cl2(g). To further promote the dissociation of phosphorus pentachloride, would you increase or decrease the pressure of the system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increase the pressure of the system.
B
Decrease the pressure of the system.
C
Pressure will not affect the given equilibrium reaction.