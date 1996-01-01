8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ferric oxide (Fe2O3) and hydrogen gas (H2) are created when ferrous oxide (FeO) and water react.
2 FeO(s) + H2O(l) → Fe2O3(s) + H2(g) ΔH°rxn = 5.60 kJ
Using the following information, calculate H°f for FeO.
Fe2O3(s): ΔH°f = −824.2 kJ/mol
H2(g): ΔH°f = 0
H2O(l): ΔH°f = −285.8 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−824 kJ
B
−412 kJ
C
−272 kJ
D
−544 kJ