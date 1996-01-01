8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the commonly used method to measure the change in enthalpy of a system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Measuring the heat of the process at a constant volume
B
Measuring the heat of the process at a constant temperature
C
Measuring the heat of the process at a constant pressure
D
Any of the methods mentioned above can be used