15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram shows the reaction progress of the following reaction: X → Y. Green spheres represent X molecules and purple spheres represent Y molecules.
Assuming that the volume of the container is 0.500 L and each sphere is equivalent to 8.2×1020 molecules, calculate the rate constant for the reaction. Include the correct units.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.1×10–6 M/s
B
2.7×10–5 M/s
C
3.2×10–5 M/s
D
1.8×10–5 M/s