Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with ozone (O 3 ) at 25.0°C: NO(g) + O 3 (g) → NO 2 (g) + O 2 (g). The reaction is first order in each of the reactants. The rate of disappearance of nitric oxide when [NO] = 0.150 M and [O 3 ] = 0.0525 M is 8.54×104 M/s. Assuming that the reaction is done in a sealed vessel, what will happen to the rate of disappearance of nitric oxide when the volume of the vessel is tripled?