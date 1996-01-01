15. Chemical Kinetics
Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with ozone (O3) at 25.0°C: NO(g) + O3(g) → NO2(g) + O2(g). The reaction is first order in each of the reactants. The rate of disappearance of nitric oxide when [NO] = 0.150 M and [O3] = 0.0525 M is 8.54×104 M/s. Assuming that the reaction is done in a sealed vessel, what will happen to the rate of disappearance of nitric oxide when the volume of the vessel is tripled?
A
The rate decreases to 1/3 of the original rate.
B
The rate decreases to 1/9 of the original rate.
C
The rate increases by a factor of 3.
D
The rate increases by a factor of 9.
E
The rate does not change.