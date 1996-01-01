14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
14. Solutions Parts per Million (ppm)
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arsenic and all its inorganic compounds are highly toxic substances. A blood concentration of more than 5 μg/dL of arsenic is harmful to human health. A study performed on a small number of people working in the alloy industry found an average concentration of 8.5 μg/dL. Express this concentration in ppm units.
Arsenic and all its inorganic compounds are highly toxic substances. A blood concentration of more than 5 μg/dL of arsenic is harmful to human health. A study performed on a small number of people working in the alloy industry found an average concentration of 8.5 μg/dL. Express this concentration in ppm units.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.85 ppm
B
0.085 ppm
C
85 ppm
D
0.0085 ppm