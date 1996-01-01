7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The volume of air that an infant's lungs can hold is 0.150 L. Assuming that air behaves ideally and has an average molar mass of 29.0 g/mol, calculate the mass of air that an infant's lungs can hold at 25.0°C and 1.00 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.987 g
B
0.239 g
C
0.178 g
D
0.598 g