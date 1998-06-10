7. Gases
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Air is made up of approximately 21.0% oxygen and 78.0% nitrogen. A 25.0-L sample of air is collected at 1.00 atm and 30.0°C. Determine the number of molecules of oxygen in the sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.27×1023 molecules
B
5.43×1024 molecules
C
6.98×1025 molecules
D
4.02×1026 molecules