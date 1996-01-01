13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is true?
A
Chromium is less ductile than copper because it has stronger metal-metal bonding.
B
Chromium is less ductile than copper because it has weaker metal-metal bonding.
C
Chromium is more ductile than copper because it has random metal-metal bonding.
D
Chromium is more ductile than copper because it has no metal-metal bonding.