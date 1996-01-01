3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Olive oil (C88H164O10) is an oil extracted from the olive plant. What is the mass of H2O produced in the metabolism of 1.00 kg of olive oil? Assume that C88H164O10 only reacts with O2 to produce CO2 and H2O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.48 kg
B
1.07 kg
C
2.98 kg
D
1.30 kg