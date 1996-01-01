3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical method uses the following equation to determine the amount of SO2 in the gas by passing a sample through a sodium carbonate-containing vessel which removes the SO2.
Na2CO3(aq) + H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g) → 2 NaHSO3(aq) + CO2(g)
How much Na2CO3 in moles is required for the removal of 6.29×10−6 mol of SO2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.29x10−6 mol
B
3.15x10−6 mol
C
1.26x10−5 mol
D
1.57x10−6 mol