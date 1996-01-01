2. Atoms & Elements
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Classifications
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An element at room temperature was found to be a gold-colored solid, malleable, and a good conductor of heat and electricity. Which statement is true regarding the element?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The element is a metal.
B
The element is a nonmetal.
C
The element is a semimetal.