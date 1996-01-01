1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the statement is an observation, a law, or a theory.
a) An example of an inert or nonreactive gas is argon.
b) The arrangement of electrons in an element dictates its reactivity.
c) The chemical reactivity of elements follows a repeating pattern when they are listed in increasing atomic mass.
d) Fluorine is a highly reactive gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
theory, law, law, law
B
law, theory, law, law
C
law, law theory, law
D
theory, law, theory, theory