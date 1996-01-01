1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
1. Intro to General Chemistry Classification of Matter
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following is NOT an observation.
a. Heat is released when an acid is neutralized with a base.
b. Energy is converted from one form to another.
c. Iodine vapor is color purple.
d. The distance between A and B is 5 m.
Identify which of the following is NOT an observation.
a. Heat is released when an acid is neutralized with a base.
b. Energy is converted from one form to another.
c. Iodine vapor is color purple.
d. The distance between A and B is 5 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Heat is released when an acid is neutralized with a base.
B
Energy is converted from one form to another.
C
Iodine vapor is color purple.
D
The distance between A and B is 5 m.