12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the Lewis structure for F2P—PF2? What is the molecular geometry for each of its nonterminal atom?
A
The Lewis structure for F2P—PF2 is shown in the image. All of its nonterminal atom has a trigonal pyramidal geometry.
B
The Lewis structure for F2P—PF2 is shown in the image. All of its nonterminal atom has a trigonal planar geometry.
C
The Lewis structure for F2P—PF2 is shown in the image. One of the nonterminal atom has a trigonal pyramidal geometry, and the other has a trigonal planar geometry.
D
The Lewis structure for F2P—PF2 is shown in the image. One of the nonterminal atom has a bent pyramidal geometry, and the other has a tetrahedral geometry.