12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
One out of the four molecular models does not contain a trigonal bipyramidal central atom. If some of the models have a "hidden" atom behind a visible atom, which one does not contain a trigonal bipyramidal central atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D