6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations

PRACTICE PROBLEM
The empirical formula for potassium oxide is K2O. Write a balanced chemical equation for this reaction and explain why there are 4 K ions in the balanced equation.
The empirical formula for potassium oxide is K2O. Write a balanced chemical equation for this reaction and explain why there are 4 K ions in the balanced equation.
