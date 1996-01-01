6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify a pair of compounds that would form a precipitate when reacted together.
a) LiClO4(aq) and (NH4)2S (aq)
b) KI (aq) and Pb(NO3)2 (aq)
c) NaNO3 (aq) and Pb(CH3CO2)2 (aq)
d) Ni(NO3)2 (aq) and CaCl2 (aq)
