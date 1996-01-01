18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.2850 g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid was dissolved in 30.0 mL of water. The resulting solution was titrated with 0.115 M KOH solution. Calculate the molar mass of the acid if a total of 27.5 mL of KOH was used to reach the equivalence point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
90.1 g/mol
B
81.6 g/mol
C
96.4 g/mol
D
66.9 g/mol