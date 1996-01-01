15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The initial rate date for the reaction A + B → C where obtained at 300 K:
Write the rate law for the reaction and determine the units for the rate constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = k[A]2; Rate constant = L mol–1 s–1
B
Rate = k[B]; Rate constant = mol L–1 s–1
C
Rate = k[A][B]; Rate constant = L mol–1 s–1
D
Rate = k[A][B]2; Rate constant = s–1