15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction of nitric oxide (NO) with ozone (O3) at 25.0°C: NO(g) + O3(g) → NO2(g) + O2(g). The reaction is first order in each of the reactants. The rate of disappearance of nitric oxide when [NO] = 0.150 M and [O3] = 0.0525 M is 8.54×104 M/s. Calculate the value of the rate constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.08×106 M–1 s–1
B
2.99×104 M–1 s–1
C
1.08×107 M–1 s–1
D
1.07×107 M s–1