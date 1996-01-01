9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The n = 2 shell and l = 1 orbital of the hydrogen atom has several contour representations. One of them is shown below. Which of the following is true when the magnetic quantum number, ml, is altered?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The orientation of the contour representation will change
B
More lobes will be drawn for the contour representation
C
The size of the lobes of the contour representation will be smaller
D
The nodal plane of the contour representation will shift