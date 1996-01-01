9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that instead of –l to +l, the possible values of magnetic quantum number (ml) are the integer values from –l – 2 to +l + 2 (including 0). Determine the number of orbitals that exist in the following sublevels: s, p, and d.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
s: 1, p: 3, and d: 5
B
s: 3, p: 5, and d: 7
C
s: 5, p: 7, and d: 9
D
s: 7, p: 9, and d: 11