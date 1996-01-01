6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction of solid Tetraphosphorus decaoxide and water to form phosphoric acid. Give the balanced reaction.
Consider the reaction of solid Tetraphosphorus decaoxide and water to form phosphoric acid. Give the balanced reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 P4O10(s) + 6 H2O(l) → 8 H3PO4(aq)
B
2 P4O10(s) + 3 H2O(l) → 4 H3PO4(aq)
C
P4O10(s) + 12 H2O(l) → 4 H3PO4(aq)
D
P4O10(s) + 6 H2O(l) → 4 H3PO4(aq)