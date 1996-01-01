8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the mass of CO2 emitted by the combustion of pentane (C5H12) to generate 5.96 x 102 kJ of heat. The balanced reaction is shown below:
C5H12(g) + 8 O2(g) → 5 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH°rxn = –3509 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
59.63 g
B
37.38 g
C
154.2 g
D
99.1 g