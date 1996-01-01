Calculate the mass of CO 2 emitted by the combustion of pentane (C 5 H 12 ) to generate 5.96 x 102 kJ of heat. The balanced reaction is shown below:

C 5 H 12 (g) + 8 O 2 (g) → 5 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 O(l) ΔH° rxn = –3509 kJ