15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decomposition reaction of N2O5 in carbon tetrachloride is 2 N2O5 → 4 NO2 + O2. The rate law is first order in N2O5. At 64 °C the rate constant is 4.82 X 10-3 s-1. Write the rate law for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = k[NO2][O2]
B
Rate = 4.82 X 10-3 s-1[N2O5]
C
Rate = 4.82 X 10-3 s-1[NO2]2[O2]
D
Rate = 2k[N2O5]