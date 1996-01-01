3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between chlorine (Cl2) and oxygen gas (O2) produces dichlorine trioxide (Cl2O3). The illustration below shows a mixture of Cl2 and O2. The chlorine atoms are represented by green spheres while the oxygen atom is represented by red spheres. Identify if there are any reactant molecules left, give the identity of the molecule, and determine how many molecules are left.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cl2 is in excess; 2 molecules of Cl2 will be left
B
Cl2 is in excess; 1 molecule of Cl2 will be left
C
O2 is in excess; 3 molecules of Cl2 will be left
D
O2 is in excess; 2 molecule of Cl2 will be left