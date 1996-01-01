The reaction between chlorine (Cl 2 ) and oxygen gas (O 2 ) produces dichlorine trioxide (Cl 2 O 3 ). The illustration below shows a mixture of Cl 2 and O 2 . The chlorine atoms are represented by green spheres while the oxygen atom is represented by red spheres. Identify if there are any reactant molecules left, give the identity of the molecule, and determine how many molecules are left.