3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mixture of sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) and acetic acid (CH3COOH) produces bubbles according to the following equation:
NaHCO3(s) + CH3COOH(aq) → CO2(g) + H2O(l) + NaCH3COO(aq)
Determine the limiting reactant if 1.50 g of NaHCO3 and 1.50 g of CH3COOH were allowed to react.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3COOH is the limiting reactant.
B
NaHCO3 is the limiting reactant
C
There is no limiting reactant