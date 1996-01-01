17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below are solutions of three salts KA (A− = C−, D−, E−). For simplicity, the water molecules and K+ ions were removed from the representations. Determine which A− has the lowest pKb.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C−
B
D−
C
E−
D
C−, D−, and E− have the same pKb