10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the electron configuration [Kr]5s24d105p1. Identify the element that corresponds to the electron configuration and identify the number of unpaired electrons
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Silver, 1 unpaired electron
B
Tin, 3 unpaired electrons
C
Cadmium, 3 unpaired electrons
D
Indium, 1 unpaired electron