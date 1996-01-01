7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vessel at 35.0°C consists of 0.155 g of water. At 35.0°C, the vapor pressure of water is 42.2 mmHg. In order to make sure that no liquid water is present in the vessel, what should be the minimum volume of the vessel?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.445 atm
B
3.92 atm
C
0.562 atm
D
4.17 atm