Some air conditioners have a dry mode that removes moisture from the air like a dehumidifier. The dimensions of an office in a building are 9.0 m × 6.0 m × 5.5 m. The temperature outside is 27.0°C and the partial pressure of water in the air at this temperature is 73.0% of the vapor pressure of water. If the air volume in the office is cycled through the air conditioner and all of the water must be removed, determine the mass of the water removed. [vapor pressure of water at 27.0°C = 26.7 mmHg]