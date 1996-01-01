12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following molecular geometries, give the possible bond angles in each: (a) linear; (b) trigonal bipyramidal; (c) square pyramidal; (d) bent
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 180°; (b) 120˚ and 180˚; (c) 90˚; (d) 109.5˚
B
(a) 120°; (b) 90˚, 120˚, and 180˚; (c) 120˚ and 180˚; (d) 120˚
C
(a) 180°; (b) 90˚, 120˚, and 180˚; (c) 90˚ and 180˚; (d) 109.5˚
D
(a) 180°; (b) 90˚ and 180˚; (c) 180˚; (d) 90˚ and 109.5˚