For the compounds of OX 2 where X is a Group 7A element (halogens), the bond angle X–O–X is as follows: OF 2 , 103.1°; OCl 2 , 110.9°; OBr 2 , 112.2°. These varying bond angles can be attributed to the different electronegativities of the halogen attached to O. As the electronegativity decreases, what can you observe on the X–O–X angle?