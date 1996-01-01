12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Bond Angles
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the compounds of OX2 where X is a Group 7A element (halogens), the bond angle X–O–X is as follows: OF2, 103.1°; OCl2, 110.9°; OBr2, 112.2°. These varying bond angles can be attributed to the different electronegativities of the halogen attached to O. As the electronegativity decreases, what can you observe on the X–O–X angle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
As the electronegativity of X decreases, the X–O–X angle decreases.
B
As the electronegativity of X decreases, the X–O–X angle increases.
C
The electronegativity of X does not significantly affect the bond angle.