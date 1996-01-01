11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the field of pyrotechnics, periodates were used as oxidizing agents. Draw the Lewis structure of the periodate ion (IO4–) where all the I–O bonds are all single bonds and determine the formal charge of iodine (I) in the periodate ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D