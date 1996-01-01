11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Metal hydrides are used as sources of hydrogen storage. Sodium borohydride, NaBH4, is one of the possible hydrides that could be used due to its low reactivity and high-density hydrogen storage. The compound NaBH4 contains both covalent (polyatomic ion) and ionic bonds. Determine the formal charge on hydrogen in the polyatomic ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–1
B
+2
C
0
D
+1