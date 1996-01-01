11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
The SNO− ion and the NSO− ion are two simple ions from a large family of compounds called the NSO compounds. These compounds are mainly found in geological formations within asphaltenes and other mixtures. The SNO− ion is more stable than the NSO− ion. Draw Lewis structures for both ions including any resonance forms. Use formal charges to determine why SNO− ion is more stable than the NSO− ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SNO− ion is more stable because all of its resonance forms have a minimum of formal charges.
B
SNO− ion is more stable because all of its resonance forms have zero formal charges.
C
NSO− ion is more stable because the sulfur atom in one of its resonance forms has an expanded octet.
D
NSO− ion is more stable because its nitrogen atom in one of its resonance forms has a formal charge of +2.