11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The bromite ion, BrO2-, acts as a weak base. Identify which atom accepts the proton when it acts as a base. Use formal charges to rationalize the answer.
The bromite ion, BrO2-, acts as a weak base. Identify which atom accepts the proton when it acts as a base. Use formal charges to rationalize the answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
O, because it will have the negative charge
B
Br, because it will have the negative charge
C
O, because it will have the positive charge
D
Br, because it will have the positive charge