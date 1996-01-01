For 1-mol sample of gas in a 1-L container, the graph for the change in pressure as the temperature increases is shown below. The four plots represent an ideal gas and three real gases: sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ), argon (Ar), and ammonia (NH 3 ).

Given the van der Waals constants below, assign the gases (SO 2 , Ar, NH 3 ) to their corresponding plots (A, B, C).