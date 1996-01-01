7. Gases
For 1-mol sample of gas in a 1-L container, the graph for the change in pressure as the temperature increases is shown below. The four plots represent an ideal gas and three real gases: sulfur dioxide (SO2), argon (Ar), and ammonia (NH3).
Given the van der Waals constants below, assign the gases (SO2, Ar, NH3) to their corresponding plots (A, B, C).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = SO2; B = NH3; C = Ar
B
A = Ar; B = SO2; C = NH3
C
A = NH3; B = Ar; C = SO2
D
A = Ar; B = NH3; C = SO2
E
A = SO2; B = Ar; C = NH3
F
A = NH3; B = SO2; C = Ar