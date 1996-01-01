7. Gases
Van der Waals Equation
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the volume of 10.00 mol of helium at 100.0 atm and 300.0 K using both the ideal gas equation and the Van der Waals equation. Explain the difference in values obtained.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ideal: 2.02 L, VdW: 2.36 L
B
Ideal: 2.46 L, VdW: 2.69 L
C
Ideal: 3.16 L, VdW: 3.68 L
D
Ideal: 5.41 L, VdW: 1.12 L