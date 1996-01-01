2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under the scanning tunneling microscope, IBM made the world's smallest stop-motion film entitled A Boy and His Atom. They drew a total of 242 frames and each frame was drawn by moving 65 carbon monoxide (CO) molecules. Calculate the mass of the molecules in the frame if all of the 65 CO molecules were used.
Under the scanning tunneling microscope, IBM made the world's smallest stop-motion film entitled A Boy and His Atom. They drew a total of 242 frames and each frame was drawn by moving 65 carbon monoxide (CO) molecules. Calculate the mass of the molecules in the frame if all of the 65 CO molecules were used.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0×10–21 g
B
2.6×10–21 g
C
8.9×10–21 g
D
4.1×10–21 g