2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the mass of each sample given below. Report your answer in kilograms (kg).
a. 2.27×1029 sodium atoms
b. 1.88×1027 platinum atoms
c. 3.18×1027 tungsten atoms
d. 8.42×1026 gold atoms
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 8.67×103 kg Na; b. 609 kg Pt; c. 971 kg W; d. 275 kg Au
B
a. 8.66×106 kg Na; b. 382 kg Pt; c. 971 kg W; d. 257 kg Au
C
a. 8.67×103 kg Na; b. 609 kg Pt; c. 733 kg W; d. 275 kg Au
D
a. 8.66×106 kg Na; b. 609 kg Pt; c. 733 kg W; d. 257 kg Au
E
a. 8.67×103 kg Na; b. 382 kg Pt; c. 971 kg W; d. 275 kg Au