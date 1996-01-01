3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
Mass Percent
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecule shown below is Alanine which is an amino acid used to make proteins
For the molecule, Alanine, calculate the mass % of N.
Legend:
N → blue
O → red
C → gray
H → white
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23.69 %
B
15.72 %
C
33.63 %
D
19.63 %