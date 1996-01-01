3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the compounds below in increasing mass % N
(NH4)3PO4
(NH4)2SO4
(NH4)2HPO4
NaNO3
NH4NO3
NH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(NH4)2HPO4 , (NH4)2SO4 , (NH4)3PO4 , NH4NO3 , NH3, NaNO3
B
(NH4)2HPO4 , (NH4)2SO4 , NH3 , (NH4)3PO4 , NH4NO3, NaNO3
C
NaNO3, (NH4)2HPO4 , (NH4)2SO4 , (NH4)3PO4 , NH4NO3 , NH3
D
(NH4)2HPO4, NH3 , (NH4)3PO4 , NH4NO3, NaNO3 , (NH4)2SO4