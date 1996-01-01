19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 65°C and constant pressure, a particular reaction is slightly nonspontaneous. What is the value of ΔH if the change in entropy for the reaction is 96 J/K?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The magnitude of ΔH is not much greater than 32 kJ.
B
The magnitude of ΔH is much less than 32 kJ.
C
The magnitude of ΔH is much greater than 32 kJ.
D
The magnitude of ΔH is equal to 32 kJ.