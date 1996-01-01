If the ΔH° and ΔS° of the reaction below at 298 K are –900.0 kJ and –151.5 J/K, respectively, what is the ΔG° of the reaction? If the reaction is nonspontaneous, identify the temperature (if any) at which the reaction is spontaneous.

2 CaS(s) + 3 O 2 (g) → 2 CaO(s) + 2 SO 2 (g)