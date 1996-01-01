19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the ΔH° and ΔS° of the reaction below at 298 K are –900.0 kJ and –151.5 J/K, respectively, what is the ΔG° of the reaction? If the reaction is nonspontaneous, identify the temperature (if any) at which the reaction is spontaneous.
2 CaS(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 CaO(s) + 2 SO2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+945 kJ; nonspontaneous at all temperatures
B
4.60×104 kJ; spontaneous at temperatures greater than 5940 K
C
4.60×104 kJ; spontaneous at temperatures less than 5940 K
D
–855 kJ; spontaneous at standard conditions