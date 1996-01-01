8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
8. Thermochemistry Heat Capacity
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of gas with a mass of 50 g is heated from 20 °C to 300 °C while 300 J of work was done by the system, and its internal energy increased by 6000 J. Calculate the specific heat of the gas from the given information.
A sample of gas with a mass of 50 g is heated from 20 °C to 300 °C while 300 J of work was done by the system, and its internal energy increased by 6000 J. Calculate the specific heat of the gas from the given information.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.46 J/g • ºC
B
0.11 J/g • ºC
C
0.28 J/g • ºC
D
0.45 J/g • ºC